Urban Design Critic John King on San Francisco's Beloved Ferry Building / Marin Search and Rescue

Live Monday at 6pm:

John King, The San Francisco Chronicle’s urban design critic and two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist, discusses his new book “Portal: San Francisco’s Ferry Building and the Reinvention of American Cities." We'll learn about the rise, fall and rebirth of this iconic building and find out what future challenges may exist for one of San Francisco's most famous landmark.

We'll also hear about a day in the life of Marin County Search and Rescue, a group of highly trained volunteers who execute lost and missing person searches, high altitude mountain rescues and more.

Guests:

Michael St. John, unit leader, Marin County Search and Rescue

Zadie Foskett, youth member, Marin County Search and Rescue

Host: Grace Won

Producers: Kendra Klang, Anne Harper