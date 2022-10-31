SF's Hidden Histories / Post-Halloween Blues / Golden Thread Productions

We talk to Beth Winegarner about San Francisco's buried history, and we also hear from Darcy Campbell, executive director of the Cow Hollow School about how to help kids through post-Halloween blues, and finally we chat with director Torange Yeghiazarian and playwright Naghmeh Samini of the Golden Thread Production about their work.

Segment A Guest:

Darcy Campbell, executive director, Cow Hollow School and founder of the COLLABORATORY, a parent and teacher workshop series and the co-founder of REAL PARENTING, a workshop and coaching practice for parents.

Segment B Guest:

Beth Winegarner, writer and author. Her history of San Francisco cemeteries comes out in Fall 2023. Her latest piece for Alta magazine is titled "Buried Histories"

Segment C Guests:

Torange Yeghiazarian, director, Golden Thread Productions

Naghmeh Samini, playwright, Golden Thread Productions