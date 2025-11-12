'Sally & Tom' play // Roger Thomas of vocal group Naturally 7 // 'Big Bryce Son' documentary

Welcome to “The Sights + Sounds Show with Jeneé Darden," where every week we tap into the Bay Area arts scene and bring you rich conversations with artists. On today’s show: a play within a play about former Pres. Thomas Jefferson and his enslaved mistress Sally Hemmings. Then, the amazing singing group Naturally 7 is coming to Oakland. And, a hip-hop artist from Oakland reflects on fatherhood in a new documentary.

Today's show is about brotha-ly love.

Alain McLaughlin Photography Inc Marin Theatre Artistic Executive Director Lance Gardner

Lance Gardner

Just like the present, history can be messy too. Host Jeneé Darden was in college when she learned that the third president of the United States, Thomas Jefferson, fathered children with a Black woman he enslaved — Sally Hemmings. She was a teenager, and Jefferson was in his 40's when they were having sexual relations.

Over the years, artists and writers have reimagined the relationship between these historical figures, as well as Hemmings' life in bondage. In Suzan-Lori Park's play "Sally & Tom," audiences bounce back to the past and present. "Sally & Tom" is about a Black female playwright who is putting on a show about Hemmings and Jefferson. On opening night, a producer is pressuring her on how to frame the relationship between Hemmings and Jefferson. Marin Theatre's Executive Artistic Director Lance Gardner's makes his directorial debut in this production. Lance is also an alum of KALW's Audio Academy program.

"Sally & Tom" is currently running at the Marin Theater in Mill Valley until November 23.

Nina Sieber Back Row: N'namdi Bryant, Rod Eldridge, Warren Thomas, Dwight Stewart

Front Row: Sean Simmonds, Ricky Cort, Roger Thomas

Roger Thomas of Naturally 7

Listen to this James Bond theme song cover by the group Naturally 7, and pay attention the instruments.

Those instruments you hear, like the guitar and drum, are not instruments that you can hold. Those are members of Naturally 7 using their voices and bodies to imitate real instruments. That skill along with their beautiful singing voices make Naturally 7 so unique. It's why they're more than an acapella group. Naturally 7 has shared the stage with artists such as Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross, Quincy Jones, Lionel Richie and The Roots. They perform all over the world. Host Jeneé Darden spoke with Roger Thomas. He's a singer, MC and one of the founding members of Naturally 7.

See Naturally 7 perform at Yoshi's in Oakland on Monday, November 17.

JASON DUNMORE Oakland-born rapper Bryce Savoy

Bryce Savoy

In the documentary "Big Bryce Son," hip-hop artist Bryce Savoy reflects on his relationship with his late father. He also shares his experience of being a new father to a baby boy, who also happens to have some health issues. It's a story of fatherhood, manhood, growth, love and music.

Bryce is also the founder of Neighborhood Diamonds, a media and cultural brand.

"Big Bryce Son" is screening this Friday, November 14 at Rhythm & Section in Oakland.