Cirque du Soleil's 'ECHO' // 'Strut: A Queer Pole Cabaret' // 'Making History Fun Again' speaker series

Welcome to “The Sights + Sounds Show with Jeneé Darden," where every week we tap into the Bay Area arts scene and bring you rich conversations with artists. On today’s show: host Jeneé Darden speaks with an acrobat and juggler from Cirque du Soleil. Then, a queer pole and cabaret show takes to the stage one last time at the gay nightclub Oasis. And, historians and travel writers are sharing some fun San Francisco history.

Today's show is about moving, grooving and learning.

Cirque du Soleil (L-R) Acrobat Neal Courter and juggler Philippe Dupuis

Neal Courter and Philippe Dupuis

Cirque de Soleil is returning to San Francisco. The latest show is called "ECHO." It is about a young woman and her dog who find a mysterious cube. The cube takes them to another world where humans and animals bond. Discovery, empathy and protecting the environment are a few of the show's themes. Host Jeneé Darden spoke with Philippe Dupuis, who is a juggler from Montreal, and Neal Courter, an acrobat from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. They're both performing in "ECHO." Philippe and Neal share what it's like performing under the big top.

"ECHO" runs under the big top at Oracle Park in San Francisco from November 20 to January 18.

Knocking Bird Creative (L-R) Pole dancers Olivia Day and Joshuah Ciafardone

Joshuah Ciafardone and Olivia Day

The beloved queer nightclub Oasis will close its doors for good at the end of the year. For a decade, the San Francisco venue has been a space to party, be entertained, and allow queer artists to do their thing. Like how they do in "Strut: A Queer Pole Cabaret." The production is a combination of pole dance, drag and burlesque from some of the best in the Bay Area. Host Jeneé Darden chats with pole dancers Joshuah Ciafardone, who founded "Strut," and Olivia Day — the show's producer.

"Sturt: A Queer Pole Cabaret" is happening at Oasis in San Francisco on November 9

Photos provided by Molly Blaisdell (L-R) Event producer Molly Blaisdell and travel journalist Ruth Carlson

Molly Blaisdell and Ruth Carlson

The city of San Francisco is so rich in history. Yet, there's so much we still don't know. Event producer Milly Blaisdell and award-winning travel journalist Ruth Carlson are part of the speaker series called "Making History Fun Again." It features a diverse lineup of authors, historians and journalists. Topics range from the city's cocktail culture to music history.

"Making History Fun Again" begins on November 14 and 15 at the Clift Royal Sonesta Hotel in San Francisco. After, catch it every 3rd Thursday of the month. It's free to attend but you must RSVP online.

The documentary "Greater Thank Ourselves" tells the story of the historically African-American sorority Sigma Gamma Rho. The late Oakland singer and artist Tamika Williams-Clark produced the film. Sigma Gamma Rho was founded by seven Black school teachers in Indianapolis, Indiana in 1922. At that time, Indiana had the highest population of Klansmen in the country. Learn how these young Black women persevered and started an organization that is over 100 years old, with members around the world.

