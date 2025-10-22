'Noises Off' play // Litquake event 'Generation Women: Secrets and Lies' // 'Wrestling the Angel' documentary // Sights + Sounds After Dark event 'Creepy Tales'

Welcome to “The Sights + Sounds Show with Jeneé Darden.” Where every week we tap into the Bay Area arts scene and bring you rich conversations with artists. On today’s show: a British slapstick comedy that makes you laugh and think about we get through the chaos of life. Then, secrets and lies in literature by women and non-binary writers. Also, a Berkeley artist reflects on her work and life lessons she learned from having cancer. Finally, we have a big pre-Halloween event tomorrow night.

Today's show is about deeper meanings.

Jessica Palopoli Garry (Joe Ayers) is consoled by Belinda (Liz Sklar) as Frederick (Nima Rakhshanifar) watches in San Francisco Playhouse’s “Noise Off,” performing September 25 - November 8.

Joe Ayers

"Noises Off" is a play within a play. The hilarious, slapstick British comedy is about a theater cast and crew rehearsing for their show's opening night. But everything that you think could go wrong... does. There's so much backstage drama. Castmates are sleeping with each other, tensions are rising and people are struggling with their lines. "Noises Off," by English playwright Michael Frayn, debuted over 40 years ago, and is still cracking audiences up. Actor Joe Ayers plays the arrogant, but clumsy leading actor Garry Lejeune.

"Noises Off" is currently running at the San Francisco Playhouse until November 8

(L-R) Photo provided by Liam Passmore; Dylanger Gutierrez (L-R) Writers Samantha Schoech and Sarah Rose Cadorette

Samantha Schoech & Sarah Rose Cadorette

All month long the literary festival Litquake has been leaving San Francisco audiences with lots of good storytelling and insightful discussions. Writers Samantha Schoech and Sarah Rose Cadorette will be reading tomorrow night for their event "Generation Women: Secrets and Lies." The female and non-binary writers range in age from 20 to 70 and up. Their show is sold out, but they share some of their writing on the show. There are other Litquake events shaking up, such as this Saturday's Litcrawl in the Mission.

Fiona McDougall Filmmaker Jonathan Villet and artist Ann Arnold

Jonathan Villet and Ann Arnold

"Wrestling the Angel" is a short documentary that, in a way, inspires you to take more pauses in life. It's about longtime Berkeley artist Ann Arnold. In the film, she talks about the motivation behind her paintings and her own unique views of Aesop fables. She share how what she learned from art, literature and life got her through cancer treatments.

“Wrestling the Angel” is screening at the Hillside Club in Berkeley on November 6

Photo created by Jenee Darden Sights + Sounds After Dark: Creepy Tales

"Sights + Sounds After Dark: Creepy Tales"

220 Montgomery St. in Downtown San Francisco

Thursday, October 23

Doors open 6pm, show starts 7pm

KALW's Jeneé Darden is hosting a fun, frightful storytelling event. Prepared to get chills from writers M. M. Olivas, James Cagney, KALW's Hana Baba, Sumiko Saulson and Thaddeus Howze. We'll also have a performance by The Fists of Improv. Books will be sold by Medicine for Nightmares. RSVP by clicking the link above... if you dare. 🎃