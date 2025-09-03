Cole Swensen on 'America's Got Talent' // 'Misfit Cabaret's' 10th anniversary // 'The Invisible Mammal' documentary

Welcome to “The Sights + Sounds Show with Jeneé Darden," where every week we tap into the Bay Area arts scene and bring you rich conversations with artists. On today’s show, a musician from Walnut Creek makes it to the quarter finals on "America's Got Talent." Then, "Misfit Cabaret" celebrates 10 years of out-of-the-box fun on stage. And we look back at a documentary about women scientists trying to save little brown bats from extinction.

Today's show is about reality and fantasy.

The NBC show "American's Got Talent" is celebrating its 20th season. There's a singer/songwriter from the Bay Area heading into the quarter-finals next week. Cole Swensen lived in Piedmont and later spent his teen years in Walnut Creek. The 23-year-old is also a musician like his parents. His mellow, folk songs are very introspective. Cole live in Los Angeles now. In this interview he talks about the importance of family in his music and being on "American's Got Talent."

Cole Swensen's EP "Soul Center" is out now

Watch Cole perform on "America's Got Talent" on Tuesday, September 9

For a decade, audiences have been enticed and entertained by "Misfit Cabaret." The show is a delightful, naughty blend of burlesque, circus, magic, drag, puppets, original music, comedy, really cool costumes and a whole lot more. The variety show is celebrating their 10th anniversary. Kat Robichaud and Jordan Nathan are Misfit Cabaret's founders. They tell us what's in store for their big celebration.

"Misfit Cabaret presents Till Death (Do Us Part)" is next Friday, September 12 at the Great American Music Hall.

Bats are very important for the environment and our health. Yes, "our" as in humans. Unfortunately, some of our furry, flying friends are facing a disease that is pushing them to extinction. It's called White Nose Syndrome, and it has killed over 6 million bats. You should be concerned because what happens to them affects us. But there are scientists trying to keep Little Brown Bats around. Filmmaker Kristin Tièche tells us about a group of female scientists working to save these bats in her documentary "The Invisible Mammal."

"The Invisible Mammal" will be screened at the Smith Rafael Film Center in San Rafael on Thursday, September 4.

Things to Do this Weekend

— The Northern California Book Awards is this Saturday, September 6,. at the San Francisco Main Library. The event is free to the public. Find more info at poetryflash.org .

— San Francisco Opera is hosting their free 50th presentation of Opera in the Park at Golden Gate Park on Sunday, September 7.