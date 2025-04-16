© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Sights + Sounds

Alasdair Fraser of the San Francisco Scottish Fiddlers // Héctor Armienta's opera 'Zorro' // Food photographer Chava Oropesa

By Jeneé Darden
Published April 16, 2025 at 5:50 PM PDT
(L-R) Fiddler Alasdair Fraser, Composer Héctor Armienta, Food photographer Chava Oropesa
Welcome to “The Sights + Sounds Show with Jeneé Darden,” where every week we tap into the Bay Area arts scene and bring you rich conversations with artists. On today’s show: Scottish fiddle legend Alasdair Fraser talks about his upcoming spring concerts. Then justice is spelled with a "Z" in the opera "Zorro" and a food photographer inspired by his Mexican culture.

Fiddler Alasdair Fraser
Alasdair Fraser
Alasdair Fraser has been playing the fiddle for practically his whole life. Next month he turns 70. He picked up the fiddle when he was a little boy in Scotland. His classmates teased him because they thought carrying a fiddle case was not cool. Despite the kids' teases, he kept playing anyway. Now, he's considered one of the great cultural bearers of the traditional Scottish fiddle music. He performs all over the world. Back in 1999, he played at the Kennedy Center Honors in tribute to actor Sean Connery. Mr. Fraser founded the San Francisco Scottish Fiddlers. They have the following spring concerts coming up:

April 25 - Veterans Memorial Theatre in Davis
April 26 - Angelico Concert Hall on the campus of Dominican College in San Rafael
April 27 - Sonoma Country Day School's Jackson Theater in Santa Rosa

Composer Héctor Armienta
Héctor Armienta
The opera "Zorro" opens this Saturday, April 19 and runs until May 4 at Opera San Jose. This story takes place in Los Angeles in the early 1800s where Zorro defends the poor, enslaved and Indigenous people. The show includes romance, humor, suspense and some sword action. Composer Héctor Armienta created this production. He is the founder and artist director of Ópera Cultura, which is the only Latinx opera company in the country.

Food photographer Chava Oropesa
Chava Oropesa
Have you ever been flipping through a magazine, and food is far from your mind? Then, you see a picture of a juicy hamburger or a cool, sweet scoop of ice cream. Now, you're hungry! Well there are people behind the camera who capture those delicious images. Chava Oropesa is one of them. The Oakland-based food photographer has shot images for major brands such as Peet's Coffee. Visit his Instagram to see his work.

Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
