Cartoonist Wahab Algarmi's graphic novel 'Almost Sunset'// Paul McCartney's photo exhibit at the de Young Museum// Oakland Gay Mens' Chorus' spring concert

l-r photo provided by Wahab Algarmi, photograph by Gary Sexton, photo provided by the Oakland Gay Men's Chorus

(l-r) Oakland cartoonist Wahab Algarmi, Sally Martin Katz, the photography curator at the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco; a singer from the Oakland Gay Men's Chorus

Welcome to The Sights + Sounds Show with Jeneé Darden. Every week we tap into the Bay Area arts scene and bring you rich conversations with artists. On today’s show: an Oakland cartoonist creates a graphic novel about a kid fasting during Ramadan; Paul McCartney’s photo collection at the de Young Museum gives fans insight on what it was like being part of the Beatles; and the Oakland Gay Mens Chorus has a new show and artistic director.

Today's show is about sharing personal experiences through visual art and songs.

Photo provided by Wahab Algarmi Oakland cartoonist Wahab Algarmi is the author and illustrator of "Almost Sunset."

Wahab Algarmi

For nearly a month, Muslims around the world have been honoring Ramadan. In the Islamic calendar, this is the month where the Qur'an was first revealed to the Prophet Muhammad. During this sacred time, many Muslims fast between dawn and sunset. It’s a spiritual practice of building sympathy for those who are less fortunate and being closer to Allah. Some Muslim youth fast too. So what is that like for a kid? Oakland cartoonist Wahab Algarmi created the graphic novel “Almost Sunset.” It’s about a middle-school boy fasting during Ramadan, while struggling to find balance between family, school, and being accepted by his peers. He spoke with Jeneé about the inspiration behind his book.

Gary Sexton Sally Martin Katz is the photography curator for the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco, which include the de

Young Museum and Legion of Honor. Behind her are individual photos of The Beatles from the "Eye of the Storm" exhibit at the de Young Museum.

de Young Museum Photo Curator Sally Martin Katz on 'Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-1964: Eyes of the Storm'

Beatle fandom was like no other when the band debuted back in the ‘60s. Some of you reading this might have been at one of their concerts screaming, and singing along with the group. As the world’s obsession with those four young men from Liverpool, Englad rose, Paul McCartney captured their new rock-star life through his camera. “ Eyes of the Storm ” features behind-the-scenes- photos from the Beatles’ tour in Europe and the U.S. in 1963-1964. You can see the exhibit at the de Young Museum in San Francisco. There are 250 photos, plus other significant items from McCartney’s archive. The museum’s photo curator Sally Martin Katz shares more about the collection.

Photo provided by the Oakland Gay Men's Chorus A lead singer along with other members of the Oakland Gay Mens' Chorus