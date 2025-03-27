Cartoonist Wahab Algarmi's graphic novel 'Almost Sunset'// Paul McCartney's photo exhibit at the de Young Museum// Oakland Gay Mens' Chorus' spring concert
Welcome to The Sights + Sounds Show with Jeneé Darden. Every week we tap into the Bay Area arts scene and bring you rich conversations with artists. On today’s show: an Oakland cartoonist creates a graphic novel about a kid fasting during Ramadan; Paul McCartney’s photo collection at the de Young Museum gives fans insight on what it was like being part of the Beatles; and the Oakland Gay Mens Chorus has a new show and artistic director.
Today's show is about sharing personal experiences through visual art and songs.
Wahab Algarmi
For nearly a month, Muslims around the world have been honoring Ramadan. In the Islamic calendar, this is the month where the Qur'an was first revealed to the Prophet Muhammad. During this sacred time, many Muslims fast between dawn and sunset. It’s a spiritual practice of building sympathy for those who are less fortunate and being closer to Allah. Some Muslim youth fast too. So what is that like for a kid? Oakland cartoonist Wahab Algarmi created the graphic novel “Almost Sunset.” It’s about a middle-school boy fasting during Ramadan, while struggling to find balance between family, school, and being accepted by his peers. He spoke with Jeneé about the inspiration behind his book.
de Young Museum Photo Curator Sally Martin Katz on 'Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-1964: Eyes of the Storm'
Beatle fandom was like no other when the band debuted back in the ‘60s. Some of you reading this might have been at one of their concerts screaming, and singing along with the group. As the world’s obsession with those four young men from Liverpool, Englad rose, Paul McCartney captured their new rock-star life through his camera. “Eyes of the Storm” features behind-the-scenes- photos from the Beatles’ tour in Europe and the U.S. in 1963-1964. You can see the exhibit at the de Young Museum in San Francisco. There are 250 photos, plus other significant items from McCartney’s archive. The museum’s photo curator Sally Martin Katz shares more about the collection.
Oakland Gay Men's Chorus concert 'Every Voice Matters'
This weekend the Oakland Gay Men’s Chorus is going to lift audiences’ hearts with good music and stories. Their upcoming concert is called “Every Voice Matters.” You can see it at the Odell Johnson Performing Arts Center, on the campus of Laney College in Oakland. This is the Oakland Gay Men’s Chorus 26th season. Their new Artistic Director Bruce Southard and long-time chorus member Steve Smith tell us what audiences can look forward to for this weekend's show.