Sights and Sounds: Ying Chang Compestine

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with author Ying Chang Compestine. She wrote the children’s book “Ra Pu Zel and the Stinky Tofu.” It’s a retelling of the “Rapunzel” story but with a Chinese cuisine twist.

Asian Art Museum

San Francisco

The museum celebrates and preserves Asian and Asian American culture. One of their current exhibits is called “Murakami: Monsterized.” Japanese artist Takashi Murakami reimagines monsters to reflect how society behaves in an ever changing world. The exhibit ends February 12.

Big Basin Redwoods State Park

Santa Cruz

The area was established in 1902, making it California’s oldest state park. It’s home to giant redwood trees. They can grow to be more than 50 feet tall. Also, there’s many hiking trails and people might see animals such as deer and raccoons roaming around.

Linden Tree Books

Los Altos

This is a family-run children’s bookstore. Linden Tree does carry some books for adults. They also host author signings, writings workshops, birthday parties, and many more social gatherings.

Ying’s children’s book “Ra Pu Zel and the Stinky Tofu” is available now.