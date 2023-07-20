Sights and Sounds: Jeff Durham

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with arts curator Jeff Durham. He recently curated the exhibit “Hell: Arts of Asian Underworlds” for the Asian Art Museum of San Francisco.

“Crucial Reggae Sundays”

Golden Gate Park

Every Sunday afternoon

DJs Irie Dole and Guidance hosts this free weekly event. It features special guest DJs and live bands. It’s free for all ages and runs all summer long.

Helmand Palace

Russian Hill

San Francisco

Dig into traditional Afghanistan meals such as the pumpkin dish kaddo and there’s qabelee, the country’s national dish. It is made up of rice, carrots, raisins, and lamb. Inside the restaurant there are portraits of popular spots in Afghanistan hanging on the walls.

Tommy’s Salsa!

Novato

This Mexican restaurant serves traditional meals, like burritos and tacos. But one of their most popular dishes is Baja-style fish tacos. It’s made up of crispy fish, cabbage, salsa, and cream on corn tortillas.

