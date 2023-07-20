© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sights & Sounds

Sights and Sounds: Jeff Durham

By Jeneé Darden,
Kelby McIntoshPorfirio Rangel
Published July 20, 2023 at 7:44 AM PDT
Asian Art Museum curator Jeff Durham
Mira Nguyen
/
Asian Art Museum curator Jeff Durham

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with arts curator Jeff Durham. He recently curated the exhibit “Hell: Arts of Asian Underworlds” for the Asian Art Museum of San Francisco.

“Crucial Reggae Sundays”
Golden Gate Park
Every Sunday afternoon
DJs Irie Dole and Guidance hosts this free weekly event. It features special guest DJs and live bands. It’s free for all ages and runs all summer long.

Helmand Palace
Russian Hill
San Francisco
Dig into traditional Afghanistan meals such as the pumpkin dish kaddo and there’s qabelee, the country’s national dish. It is made up of rice, carrots, raisins, and lamb. Inside the restaurant there are portraits of popular spots in Afghanistan hanging on the walls.

Tommy’s Salsa!
Novato
This Mexican restaurant serves traditional meals, like burritos and tacos. But one of their most popular dishes is Baja-style fish tacos. It’s made up of crispy fish, cabbage, salsa, and cream on corn tortillas.

Jeff is a curator at the Asian Art Museum of San Francisco. The exhibit “Hell: Arts of Asian Underworld” runs until September 18th.

Sights & Sounds
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jeneé Darden
Kelby McIntosh
Growing up in the small town of Mashall, Texas, Kelby has been in love with sound since he was a kid. Coming from a musically inclined family, Kelby transferred those skills into audio and news production. Working with companies like Cumulus Radio and KETK, Kelby left Texas in 2018 and moved to the Bay Area to expand his production talents with KALW to amplify positive change with quality media work.
See stories by Kelby McIntosh
Porfirio Rangel
Porfirio Rangel is a Producer for Sights & Sounds
See stories by Porfirio Rangel