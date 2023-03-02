Sights and Sounds: Nicki Jizz

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with drag queen Nicki Jizz. She’s the host and creator of “Reparations,” an all Black drag show at Oasis in San Francisco.

Solano Drive-In

Concord

We’re taking it back to the old school way of watching movies. Solano Drive-In is one of the first drive-ins to instal digital projectors for clear images and the audio comes through your car speakers. If you arrive early, enjoy the playground and arcade on site. Right now, in time of COVID, it’s a way to enjoy the movies and still keep a safe distance from folks.

Dolores Park

Mission District

San Francisco

On a sunny day, bring a blanket and catch up with friends over some food and drinks. Or give yourself some alone time to read a book and take in the gorgeous scenery of the city. There’s also a soccer field, tennis courts, a basketball court, and a playground. Some days you’ll even find events going on like the Dyke March during SF Pride or the Hunky-Jesus contest happening around Easter.

Oaklash Festival

Oakland

May 19th - 21st

This is the Bay Area’s celebration of local drag and queer culture. There are panels and workshops throughout May. They all lead up to a weekend of live performances, music, dancing, and many more drag-related events. The festival takes place in Oakland because of the city’s history with creating safe spaces for creativity and diversity. Their mission is to emphasize the needs for Bay Area arts in a time against the housing crisis, economic disparities, and racism.

Drag queen Nicki Jizz is the host of “Reparations.” The next event is on March 10 at Oasis in San Francisco.