NOT BORN YESTERDAY: Activism and Aging

The Boomer generation is known for not accepting the status quo if change will make things better, so today we are talking about change and how each of us can become involved in saving the world.

On today’s show, hosts Miriam Goodman and Lynn Winter Gross introduce us to some older adults who are changing the world.

Guests include:



A member of Raging Grannies, which uses the stereotype of the “sweet little old lady” to protest — often in song — for peace, justice, and progressive causes.

Bill McKibben, the founder of Third Act, which is an organization of activists over 60, (thirdact.org) that is using our generational power to safeguard our climate and democracy.



