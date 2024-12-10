Holidays with the Symphony | American Bach | A.C.T. "A Whynot Christmas Carol" | Panto in the Presidio

12/11/24 On the Arts Host David Latulippe guests are Edwin Outwater conducting SF Symphony's Holiday Brass, Holiday Gaiety and Holidays with Boys II Men; American Bach Jesse Blumberg (baritone); A.C.T. A Whynot Christmas Carol production cast member Jomar Tagatac; and Renée Lubin and Curt Bransom in Peter Pan, Panto in the Presidio’s current production.

Wednesdays @ 4:00pm PST!

Photo: Sean Puckett SF Symphony_Conductor Edwin Outwater

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY

HOLIDAYS WITH THE SYMPHONY

DAVIES SYMPHONY HALL

201 VAN NESS AVE. / SF

GUEST: EDWIN OUTWATER / CONDUCTOR

12/11/24 Holiday Brass

https://www.sfsymphony.org/Buy-Tickets/2024-25/Holiday-Brass

12/13/24 Holiday Gaiety with Peaches Christ

https://www.sfsymphony.org/Buy-Tickets/2024-25/Holiday-Gaiety

12/17 & 12/18/24 Holidays with Boys II Men

https://www.sfsymphony.org/Buy-Tickets/2024-25/Boyz-II-Men

Programs is part of Holidays with the Symphony:

https://www.sfsymphony.org/Discover-the-Music/festival-pages/Holiday

https://www.edwinoutwater.com/

Courtesy Edwin Outwater SF Symphony_EMO + MTT

Phoyo: Ralph Larmann (Ralph@Larmann.com) 'Tallica!_S + M 2_Conducted by Edwin Outwater

Courtesy American Bach Soloists American Bach_Holiday Concerts_Baritone Jesse Blumberg

AMERICAN BACH SOLOISTS

2024 HOLIDAY CONCERTS

GUEST: JESSE BLUMBERG / BARITONE

Courtesy American Bach American Bach_A Baroque Christmas_Grace Cathedral SF

DEC. 12, 2024 | 7:30PM

A BAROQUE CHRISTMAS

GRACE CATHEDRAL

1100 CALIFORNIA ST. / SF

For more info. and to purchase tickets:

https://americanbach.org/A-Baroque-Christmas-2024-American-Bach.html

1 of 2 — Messiah1760x1084.jpg American Bach_Handel's Messiah_Grace Cathedral SF Courtesy American Bach Soloists 2 of 2 — Jesse-Blumberg-singing-Messiah-in-Grace-Cathedral.jpg American Bach_Jesse Blumberg baritone singing Handel's Messiah_Grace Cathedral SF Courtesy Jeffrey Thomas

DEC. 13, 2024 | 7:30PM

HANDEL’S MESSIAH

GRACE CATHEDRAL

1100 CALIFORNIA ST. / SF

For more info. and to purchase tickets:

https://americanbach.org/Handel-Messiah-2024-American-Bach.html

Courtesy American Bach Soloists American Bach_A Baroque NYE at the Opera_Herbst Theatre SF

DEC. 31, 2024 | 4:00PM

HERBST THEATRE

401 VAN NESS AVE. / SF

For more info. and to purchase tickets:

https://americanbach.org/Baroque-NYE-2024-American-Bach.html

View the ABS 2024-2025 Season brochure here

https://americanbach.org/

https://www.jesseblumberg.com/schedule

Courtesy A.C.T. A.C.T._A Whynot Christmas Carol_Toni Rembe Theater

A.C.T.

A WHYNOT CHRISTMAS CAROL

TONI REMBE THEATER

415 GEARY ST. / SF

NOW THROUGH DEC. 24, 2024 (evenings & matinees)

GUEST: JOMAR TAGATAC / “Jess”

For more info. and to purchase tickets:

https://www.act-sf.org/whats-on/2024-25-season/a-whynot-christmas-carol/

View the Program here

Watch the Alphabet Rockers’ original song for A Whynot Christmas Carol:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TiS9SItM0Fc&t=1s

Courtesy Jomar Tagatac A.C.T._A Whynot Christmas Carol_Jomar Tagatac as "Jess"

Photo: Terry Lorant Peter Pan_Panto in the Presidio_Curt Branom as "Dolores" and Andy Collins as "Smee"

PANTO IN THE PRESIDIO PRESENTS

PETER PAN

PRESIDIO THEATRE PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

99 MORAGA AVE. / SF

NOW THROUGH DEC. 29, 2024 (evenings & matinees)

GUESTS / CAST MEMBERS:

RENÉE LUBIN / “Treasure”

CURT BRANOM / “Dolores”

For more info. and to purchase tickets:

https://www.presidiotheatre.org/show/2024-peter-pan-panto/

https://www.reneelubin.com/

https://curtbranom.com/