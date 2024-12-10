© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW Culture
On the Arts

Holidays with the Symphony | American Bach | A.C.T. "A Whynot Christmas Carol" | Panto in the Presidio

By Janice Lee
Published December 10, 2024 at 5:24 PM PST
Peter Pan_Panto at the Presidio Theatre_Renée Lubin as "Treasure"
Photo: Terry Lorant
Peter Pan_Panto at the Presidio Theatre_Renée Lubin as "Treasure"

12/11/24 On the Arts Host David Latulippe guests are Edwin Outwater conducting SF Symphony's Holiday Brass, Holiday Gaiety and Holidays with Boys II Men; American Bach Jesse Blumberg (baritone); A.C.T. A Whynot Christmas Carol production cast member Jomar Tagatac; and Renée Lubin and Curt Bransom in Peter Pan, Panto in the Presidio’s current production.

Wednesdays @ 4:00pm PST!

SF Symphony_Conductor Edwin Outwater
Photo: Sean Puckett
SF Symphony_Conductor Edwin Outwater

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY
HOLIDAYS WITH THE SYMPHONY
DAVIES SYMPHONY HALL
201 VAN NESS AVE. / SF

GUEST: EDWIN OUTWATER / CONDUCTOR

12/11/24 Holiday Brass
https://www.sfsymphony.org/Buy-Tickets/2024-25/Holiday-Brass

12/13/24 Holiday Gaiety with Peaches Christ
https://www.sfsymphony.org/Buy-Tickets/2024-25/Holiday-Gaiety

12/17 & 12/18/24 Holidays with Boys II Men
https://www.sfsymphony.org/Buy-Tickets/2024-25/Boyz-II-Men

Programs is part of Holidays with the Symphony:
https://www.sfsymphony.org/Discover-the-Music/festival-pages/Holiday

https://www.edwinoutwater.com/

SF Symphony_EMO + MTT
Courtesy Edwin Outwater
SF Symphony_EMO + MTT
'Tallica!_S + M 2_Conducted by Edwin Outwater
Phoyo: Ralph Larmann (Ralph@Larmann.com)
'Tallica!_S + M 2_Conducted by Edwin Outwater
American Bach_Baritone Jesse Blumberg
Courtesy American Bach Soloists
American Bach_Holiday Concerts_Baritone Jesse Blumberg

AMERICAN BACH SOLOISTS
2024 HOLIDAY CONCERTS

GUEST: JESSE BLUMBERG / BARITONE

American Bach_A Baroque Christmas_Grace Cathedral SF
Courtesy American Bach
American Bach_A Baroque Christmas_Grace Cathedral SF

DEC. 12, 2024 | 7:30PM
A BAROQUE CHRISTMAS
GRACE CATHEDRAL
1100 CALIFORNIA ST. / SF
For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://americanbach.org/A-Baroque-Christmas-2024-American-Bach.html

American Bach_Handel's Messiah_Grace Cathedral SF
1 of 2  — Messiah1760x1084.jpg
American Bach_Handel's Messiah_Grace Cathedral SF
Courtesy American Bach Soloists
American Bach_Jesse Blumberg baritone singing Handel's Messiah_Grace Cathedral SF
2 of 2  — Jesse-Blumberg-singing-Messiah-in-Grace-Cathedral.jpg
American Bach_Jesse Blumberg baritone singing Handel's Messiah_Grace Cathedral SF
Courtesy Jeffrey Thomas

DEC. 13, 2024 | 7:30PM
HANDEL’S MESSIAH
GRACE CATHEDRAL
1100 CALIFORNIA ST. / SF
For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://americanbach.org/Handel-Messiah-2024-American-Bach.html

American Bach_A Baroque NYE at the Opera_Herbst Theatre SF
Courtesy American Bach Soloists
American Bach_A Baroque NYE at the Opera_Herbst Theatre SF

DEC. 31, 2024 | 4:00PM
HERBST THEATRE
401 VAN NESS AVE. / SF
For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://americanbach.org/Baroque-NYE-2024-American-Bach.html

View the ABS 2024-2025 Season brochure here

https://americanbach.org/

https://www.jesseblumberg.com/schedule

A.C.T._A Whynot Christmas Carol_Toni Rembe Theater
Courtesy A.C.T.
A.C.T._A Whynot Christmas Carol_Toni Rembe Theater

A.C.T.
A WHYNOT CHRISTMAS CAROL
TONI REMBE THEATER
415 GEARY ST. / SF
NOW THROUGH DEC. 24, 2024 (evenings & matinees)

GUEST: JOMAR TAGATAC / “Jess”

For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://www.act-sf.org/whats-on/2024-25-season/a-whynot-christmas-carol/

View the Program here

Watch the Alphabet Rockers’ original song for A Whynot Christmas Carol:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TiS9SItM0Fc&t=1s

A.C.T._A Whynot Christmas Carol_Jomar Tagatac as "Jess"
Courtesy Jomar Tagatac
A.C.T._A Whynot Christmas Carol_Jomar Tagatac as "Jess"

Peter Pan_Panto in the Presidio_Curt Branom as Dolores and Andy Collins as Smee
Photo: Terry Lorant
Peter Pan_Panto in the Presidio_Curt Branom as "Dolores" and Andy Collins as "Smee"

PANTO IN THE PRESIDIO PRESENTS
PETER PAN
PRESIDIO THEATRE PERFORMING ARTS CENTER
99 MORAGA AVE. / SF
NOW THROUGH DEC. 29, 2024 (evenings & matinees)

GUESTS / CAST MEMBERS:
RENÉE LUBIN / “Treasure”
CURT BRANOM / “Dolores”

For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://www.presidiotheatre.org/show/2024-peter-pan-panto/

https://www.reneelubin.com/

https://curtbranom.com/

Peter Pan_Panto in the Presidio_Members of the cast
Photo: Terry Lorant
Peter Pan_Panto in the Presidio_Members of the cast

Tags
On the Arts Arts & Entertainment
Janice Lee
See stories by Janice Lee