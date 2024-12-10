Holidays with the Symphony | American Bach | A.C.T. "A Whynot Christmas Carol" | Panto in the Presidio
12/11/24 On the Arts Host David Latulippe guests are Edwin Outwater conducting SF Symphony's Holiday Brass, Holiday Gaiety and Holidays with Boys II Men; American Bach Jesse Blumberg (baritone); A.C.T. A Whynot Christmas Carol production cast member Jomar Tagatac; and Renée Lubin and Curt Bransom in Peter Pan, Panto in the Presidio’s current production.
SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY
HOLIDAYS WITH THE SYMPHONY
DAVIES SYMPHONY HALL
201 VAN NESS AVE. / SF
GUEST: EDWIN OUTWATER / CONDUCTOR
12/11/24 Holiday Brass
https://www.sfsymphony.org/Buy-Tickets/2024-25/Holiday-Brass
12/13/24 Holiday Gaiety with Peaches Christ
https://www.sfsymphony.org/Buy-Tickets/2024-25/Holiday-Gaiety
12/17 & 12/18/24 Holidays with Boys II Men
https://www.sfsymphony.org/Buy-Tickets/2024-25/Boyz-II-Men
Programs is part of Holidays with the Symphony:
https://www.sfsymphony.org/Discover-the-Music/festival-pages/Holiday
https://www.edwinoutwater.com/
AMERICAN BACH SOLOISTS
2024 HOLIDAY CONCERTS
GUEST: JESSE BLUMBERG / BARITONE
DEC. 12, 2024 | 7:30PM
A BAROQUE CHRISTMAS
GRACE CATHEDRAL
1100 CALIFORNIA ST. / SF
For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://americanbach.org/A-Baroque-Christmas-2024-American-Bach.html
DEC. 13, 2024 | 7:30PM
HANDEL’S MESSIAH
GRACE CATHEDRAL
1100 CALIFORNIA ST. / SF
For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://americanbach.org/Handel-Messiah-2024-American-Bach.html
DEC. 31, 2024 | 4:00PM
HERBST THEATRE
401 VAN NESS AVE. / SF
For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://americanbach.org/Baroque-NYE-2024-American-Bach.html
View the ABS 2024-2025 Season brochure here
https://www.jesseblumberg.com/schedule
A.C.T.
A WHYNOT CHRISTMAS CAROL
TONI REMBE THEATER
415 GEARY ST. / SF
NOW THROUGH DEC. 24, 2024 (evenings & matinees)
GUEST: JOMAR TAGATAC / “Jess”
For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://www.act-sf.org/whats-on/2024-25-season/a-whynot-christmas-carol/
View the Program here
Watch the Alphabet Rockers’ original song for A Whynot Christmas Carol:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TiS9SItM0Fc&t=1s
PANTO IN THE PRESIDIO PRESENTS
PETER PAN
PRESIDIO THEATRE PERFORMING ARTS CENTER
99 MORAGA AVE. / SF
NOW THROUGH DEC. 29, 2024 (evenings & matinees)
GUESTS / CAST MEMBERS:
RENÉE LUBIN / “Treasure”
CURT BRANOM / “Dolores”
For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://www.presidiotheatre.org/show/2024-peter-pan-panto/