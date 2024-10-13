SF Opera | SF Symphony | SF Music Day

© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
By Janice Lee
Published October 13, 2024 at 8:41 PM PDT
Illustration: Brian Stauffer
10/16/24 On the Arts Guest Host Philippa Kelly's guests are: SF Opera Tristan and Isolde Tenor Simon O'Neill as Tristan; SF Symphony Principal Cellist Rainer Eudeikis; SF Music Day Curator Sidney Chen, and performing featured artists QuartetSF Violinist Jeremy Cohen and Renegade Duo Mezzo Soprano Melinda Martinez Becker.

Wednesdays @ 4:00pm PST!

Courtesy SF Opera
SAN FRANCISCO OPERA PRESENTS
TRISTAN AND ISOLDE
By Richard Wagner
WAR MEMORIAL OPERA HOUSE
301 VAN NESS AVE. / SF
Oct. 19 - Nov. 5, 2024 (evenings & matinee)

GUEST: SIMON O'NEILL / TENOR ('Tristan')

For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://www.sfopera.com/operas/tristan-and-isolde/

Tristan und Isolde Opera Previews Oct 15-17 throughout the Bay Area:
https://www.sfopera.com/opera-guild/operapreviews/tristanundisoldeoperapreviews/

Pre-Opera talks / details to be announced:
https://www.sfopera.com/learn/pre-opera-talks/2024-fall/peter-susskind/

JUST RELEASED!
EUN SUN KIM: JOURNEY TO LOHENGRIN
Streaming now / watch here:
https://frontrow.sfopera.com/details/25132

https://www.simononeill.com/grace/Simon_ONeill.html

Photo: Kristen Loken
SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY PRESENTS
SALONEN CONDUCTS BEETHOVEN'S PASTORAL
DAVIES SYMPHONY HALL
201 VAN NESS AVE. / SF
OCT. 18-20, 2024 (evenings and matinee)

GUEST: RAINER EUDEIKIS / PRINCIPAL CELLIST

Concert Program:
Ludwig van Beethoven / Symphony No. 6, Pastoral
Esa-Pekka Salonen / Cello Concerto [First SF Symphony Performances]
Claude Debussy / La Mer

For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://www.sfsymphony.org/Buy-Tickets/2024-25/salonen-beethoven-pastoral

https://www.rainereudeikis.com/

Courtesy SF Music Day
Photos: L-R_Courtesy Sidney Chen; Irene Young (Jeremy Cohen); Courtesy Melinda Martinez Becker
SF MUSIC DAY 2024
SAN FRANCISCO WAR MEMORIAL AND PERFORMING ARTS CENTER
401 VAN NESS AVE. / SF
SATURDAY, OCT. 20, 2024 | 12NOON - 7:00PM
FREE / ALL AGES!
https://intermusicsf.org/sf-music-day/

Register here for free tickets
Download and explore the SF Music Day Program here

GUESTS:
SIDNEY CHEN / CURATOR
JEREMY COHEN / QUARTET SF VIOLINIST
MELINDA MARTINEZ BECKER / RENEGADE DUO MEZZO SOPRANO

https://www.sidneychenarts.com/

https://quartetsanfrancisco.com/
https://quartetsanfrancisco.com/jeremy-cohen

https://www.melindabecker.com/
https://renegadeduo.weebly.com/

Photo: Scott Chernis
Photo: Scott Chernis
Photo: Scott Chernis
Photo: Scott Chernis
Photo: Scott Chernis
Photo: Scott Chernis
Photo: Scott Chernis
Photo: Scott Chernis
Photo: Scott Chernis

(Thanks to Crystal Pascucci-Clifford, Executive Director of Intermusic SF, which produces SF Music Day)

