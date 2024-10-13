SF Opera | SF Symphony | SF Music Day

10/16/24 On the Arts Guest Host Philippa Kelly's guests are: SF Opera Tristan and Isolde Tenor Simon O'Neill as Tristan; SF Symphony Principal Cellist Rainer Eudeikis; SF Music Day Curator Sidney Chen, and performing featured artists QuartetSF Violinist Jeremy Cohen and Renegade Duo Mezzo Soprano Melinda Martinez Becker.

Wednesdays @ 4:00pm PST!

Courtesy SF Opera SF Opera_Tristan and Isolde_Tenor Simon O'Neill as Tristan

SAN FRANCISCO OPERA PRESENTS

TRISTAN AND ISOLDE

By Richard Wagner

WAR MEMORIAL OPERA HOUSE

301 VAN NESS AVE. / SF

Oct. 19 - Nov. 5, 2024 (evenings & matinee)

GUEST: SIMON O'NEILL / TENOR ('Tristan')

For more info. and to purchase tickets:

https://www.sfopera.com/operas/tristan-and-isolde/

Tristan und Isolde Opera Previews Oct 15-17 throughout the Bay Area:

https://www.sfopera.com/opera-guild/operapreviews/tristanundisoldeoperapreviews/

Pre-Opera talks / details to be announced:

https://www.sfopera.com/learn/pre-opera-talks/2024-fall/peter-susskind/

JUST RELEASED!

EUN SUN KIM: JOURNEY TO LOHENGRIN

Streaming now / watch here:

https://frontrow.sfopera.com/details/25132

https://www.simononeill.com/grace/Simon_ONeill.html

Photo: Kristen Loken SF Symphony_Cellist Rainer Eudeikis

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY PRESENTS

SALONEN CONDUCTS BEETHOVEN'S PASTORAL

DAVIES SYMPHONY HALL

201 VAN NESS AVE. / SF

OCT. 18-20, 2024 (evenings and matinee)

GUEST: RAINER EUDEIKIS / PRINCIPAL CELLIST

Concert Program:

Ludwig van Beethoven / Symphony No. 6, Pastoral

Esa-Pekka Salonen / Cello Concerto [First SF Symphony Performances]

Claude Debussy / La Mer

For more info. and to purchase tickets:

https://www.sfsymphony.org/Buy-Tickets/2024-25/salonen-beethoven-pastoral

https://www.rainereudeikis.com/

Courtesy SF Music Day 2024 SF Music Day_10-20-24

Photos: L-R_Courtesy Sidney Chen; Irene Young (Jeremy Cohen); Courtesy Melinda Martinez Becker 2024 SF Music Day_L-R: Sidney Chen_Jeremy Cohen_Melinda Martinez Becker

SF MUSIC DAY 2024

SAN FRANCISCO WAR MEMORIAL AND PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

401 VAN NESS AVE. / SF

SATURDAY, OCT. 20, 2024 | 12NOON - 7:00PM

FREE / ALL AGES!

https://intermusicsf.org/sf-music-day/

Register here for free tickets

Download and explore the SF Music Day Program here

GUESTS:

SIDNEY CHEN / CURATOR

JEREMY COHEN / QUARTET SF VIOLINIST

MELINDA MARTINEZ BECKER / RENEGADE DUO MEZZO SOPRANO

https://www.sidneychenarts.com/

https://quartetsanfrancisco.com/

https://quartetsanfrancisco.com/jeremy-cohen

https://www.melindabecker.com/

https://renegadeduo.weebly.com/

1 of 9 — 1 - SF Music Day 2018 -Marketplace - Photo - Scott Chernis.jpg SF Music Day 2018 -Marketplace Photo: Scott Chernis 2 of 9 — 2 - SF Music Day 2018 WAR - Outside - Photo - Scott Chernis.jpg SF Music Day 2018_SF War Memorial Performing Arts Center Photo: Scott Chernis 3 of 9 — 3 - SF Music Day 2018 - Child in the Green Room - Scott Chernis.jpg SF Music Day 2018_Green Room audience Photo: Scott Chernis 4 of 9 — 4 - SF Music Day 2018 - Full house at the Atrium Scott Chernis.jpg SF Music Day 2018 - Full house at the Atrium Photo: Scott Chernis 5 of 9 — 5 - SFMD 2023 (FY24) STANTON STREET DUO_ Scott Chernis.jpg SF Music Day 2023_Stanton Street Duo Photo: Scott Chernis 6 of 9 — 6 - SFMD 2023 (FY24) ROB REICH QUARTET Scott Chernis.jpg SF Music Day 2023_Rob Reich Quartet Photo: Scott Chernis 7 of 9 — 7 - SFMD 2023 (FY24) PHILHARMONIA BAROQUE_146 Scott Chernis.jpg SF Music Day 2023_Philharmonia Baroque Photo: Scott Chernis 8 of 9 — 8 - SFMD 2023 (FY24) PHILHARMONIA BAROQUE_144 Green Room Scott Chernis.jpg SF Music Day 2023_Philharmonia Baroque (Green Room) Photo: Scott Chernis 9 of 9 — 9 - SFMD 2023 (FY24) DOKURO_169 Scott Chernis.jpg SF Music Day 2023_Dokuro Photo: Scott Chernis

(Thanks to Crystal Pascucci-Clifford, Executive Director of Intermusic SF, which produces SF Music Day)

