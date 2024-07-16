SF Mime Troupe | SF Shakespeare Co. | The Poems of Billy Collins | SF Playhouse

7/17/24 On the Arts Host David Latulippe talks with American Dreams’ Lizzie Calogero, and Evita cast members Sophie Alawi and Alex Rodriguez. Guests will also include Rotimi Agbabiaka & Edris Cooper-Anifowoshe from The Tempest w/ Philippa Kelly, and Peter Robinson highlights The Poems of Billy Collins

Wednesdays @ 4:00pm PST!

Courtesy SF Mime Troupe SF Mime Troupe_American Dreams_7/4 - 9/8/24

SF MIME TROUPE

GUEST: LIZZIE CALOGERO / CAST MEMBER

AMERICAN DREAMS - A New Musical

Was Democracy Just a Dream?

Written by: Michael Gene Sullivan and Marie Cartier

Director: Velina Brown

Music and Lyrics: Daniel Savio

Music Director: Dred Scott

FOR MORE INFO. AND TICKETS:

https://www.sfmt.org

https://www.sfmt.org/full-summer-schedule

Courtesy SF Shakespeare Co. SF SHAKES_The Tempest_7/20 - 9/8/24

SF SHAKESPEARE CO. PRESENTS

Free Shakespeare in the Park

THE TEMPEST

July 20 - Sept 8, 2024

PHILIPPA KELLY WITH GUESTS:

ROTIMI AGBABIAKA / DIRECTOR

EDRIS COOPER-ANIFOWOSHE / PROSPERO

FOR PERFORMANCE INFO./LOCATIONS/DATES:

https://sfshakes.org/performance/free-shakes/tempest/

https://www.rotimionline.com/

https://www.edriscooper.com/

Water, Water by Billy Collins

PETER ROBINSON explores Water, Water - the latest poems from Billy Collins, reading and discussing why poetry is an important part of our lives.

In these sixty new poems, Billy Collins mixes the straightforward and the elusive to write about the beauties and ironies of everyday experience. A poem is best, he feels, when it begins in clarity and ends with a whiff of mystery. In Water, Water we learn how vigilance and a respect for the peripheral can result in moments of interest and delight.

This latest collection will be available later this Fall.

Courtesy SF Playhouse SF Playhouse_Evita_6/27-9/7/24

SF PLAYHOUSE

EVITA

450 POST ST. / SF

JUNE 27 - SEPT. 7, 2024 (evenings & matinees)

GUESTS:

SOPHIA ALAWI / Eva Perón

ALEX RODRIGUEZ / Che

FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS:

https://www.sfplayhouse.org/sfph/2023-2024-season/evita/

https://www.sophiaalawi.com/

https://www.sfplayhouse.org/sfph/actor/alex-rodriguez/