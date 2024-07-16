© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Culture
On the Arts

SF Mime Troupe | SF Shakespeare Co. | The Poems of Billy Collins | SF Playhouse

By Janice Lee
Published July 16, 2024 at 4:15 PM PDT
Photo: Jessica Palopoli
SF Playhouse_EVITA_Sophia Alawi / Eva Perón

7/17/24 On the Arts Host David Latulippe talks with American Dreams’ Lizzie Calogero, and Evita cast members Sophie Alawi and Alex Rodriguez. Guests will also include Rotimi Agbabiaka & Edris Cooper-Anifowoshe from The Tempest w/ Philippa Kelly, and Peter Robinson highlights The Poems of Billy Collins
Wednesdays @ 4:00pm PST!

Courtesy SF Mime Troupe
SF Mime Troupe_American Dreams_7/4 - 9/8/24

SF MIME TROUPE
GUEST: LIZZIE CALOGERO / CAST MEMBER

AMERICAN DREAMS - A New Musical
Was Democracy Just a Dream?
Written by: Michael Gene Sullivan and Marie Cartier
Director: Velina Brown 
Music and Lyrics: Daniel Savio
Music Director:  Dred Scott

FOR MORE INFO. AND TICKETS:
https://www.sfmt.org
https://www.sfmt.org/full-summer-schedule

Courtesy SF Shakespeare Co.
SF SHAKES_The Tempest_7/20 - 9/8/24

SF SHAKESPEARE CO. PRESENTS
Free Shakespeare in the Park
THE TEMPEST
July 20 - Sept 8, 2024

PHILIPPA KELLY WITH GUESTS:
ROTIMI AGBABIAKA / DIRECTOR
EDRIS COOPER-ANIFOWOSHE / PROSPERO

FOR PERFORMANCE INFO./LOCATIONS/DATES:
https://sfshakes.org/performance/free-shakes/tempest/

https://www.rotimionline.com/
https://www.edriscooper.com/

Water, Water byBilly Collins
Water, Water by Billy Collins

PETER ROBINSON explores Water, Water - the latest poems from Billy Collins, reading and discussing why poetry is an important part of our lives.
In these sixty new poems, Billy Collins mixes the straightforward and the elusive to write about the beauties and ironies of everyday experience. A poem is best, he feels, when it begins in clarity and ends with a whiff of mystery. In Water, Water we learn how vigilance and a respect for the peripheral can result in moments of interest and delight.

This latest collection will be available later this Fall.

Courtesy SF Playhouse
SF Playhouse_Evita_6/27-9/7/24

SF PLAYHOUSE
EVITA
450 POST ST. / SF
JUNE 27 - SEPT. 7, 2024 (evenings & matinees)

GUESTS:
SOPHIA ALAWI / Eva Perón
ALEX RODRIGUEZ / Che

FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS:
https://www.sfplayhouse.org/sfph/2023-2024-season/evita/

https://www.sophiaalawi.com/
https://www.sfplayhouse.org/sfph/actor/alex-rodriguez/

On the Arts Arts & Entertainment
Janice Lee
