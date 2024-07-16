SF Mime Troupe | SF Shakespeare Co. | The Poems of Billy Collins | SF Playhouse
7/17/24 On the Arts Host David Latulippe talks with American Dreams’ Lizzie Calogero, and Evita cast members Sophie Alawi and Alex Rodriguez. Guests will also include Rotimi Agbabiaka & Edris Cooper-Anifowoshe from The Tempest w/ Philippa Kelly, and Peter Robinson highlights The Poems of Billy Collins
Wednesdays @ 4:00pm PST!
SF MIME TROUPE
GUEST: LIZZIE CALOGERO / CAST MEMBER
AMERICAN DREAMS - A New Musical
Was Democracy Just a Dream?
Written by: Michael Gene Sullivan and Marie Cartier
Director: Velina Brown
Music and Lyrics: Daniel Savio
Music Director: Dred Scott
FOR MORE INFO. AND TICKETS:
https://www.sfmt.org
https://www.sfmt.org/full-summer-schedule
SF SHAKESPEARE CO. PRESENTS
Free Shakespeare in the Park
THE TEMPEST
July 20 - Sept 8, 2024
PHILIPPA KELLY WITH GUESTS:
ROTIMI AGBABIAKA / DIRECTOR
EDRIS COOPER-ANIFOWOSHE / PROSPERO
FOR PERFORMANCE INFO./LOCATIONS/DATES:
https://sfshakes.org/performance/free-shakes/tempest/
https://www.rotimionline.com/
https://www.edriscooper.com/
PETER ROBINSON explores Water, Water - the latest poems from Billy Collins, reading and discussing why poetry is an important part of our lives.
In these sixty new poems, Billy Collins mixes the straightforward and the elusive to write about the beauties and ironies of everyday experience. A poem is best, he feels, when it begins in clarity and ends with a whiff of mystery. In Water, Water we learn how vigilance and a respect for the peripheral can result in moments of interest and delight.
This latest collection will be available later this Fall.
SF PLAYHOUSE
EVITA
450 POST ST. / SF
JUNE 27 - SEPT. 7, 2024 (evenings & matinees)
GUESTS:
SOPHIA ALAWI / Eva Perón
ALEX RODRIGUEZ / Che
FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS:
https://www.sfplayhouse.org/sfph/2023-2024-season/evita/
https://www.sophiaalawi.com/
https://www.sfplayhouse.org/sfph/actor/alex-rodriguez/