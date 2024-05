Megan Lowe Dances | Quinteto Latino | A Chance to Harmonize book | Mads Men

5/22/24 On the Arts Host David Latulippe talks with Megan Lowe Dances Founder & Artist Director Megan Lowe about the upcoming world premiere of Just A Shadow; Quinteto Latino Founder/Artistic Director Armando Castellano (French Horn) & Ensemble Representative Diane Grubbe (Flute) about their work and upcoming projects; Author Sheryl Kaskowitz about her new book A Chance to Harmonize (Pegasus Books); Award-winning Artist & Violinist Mads Tolling about his upcoming Yoshi's show with his group Mads Men, featuring Venezuelan jazz pianist Edward Simon.

Wednesdays @ 4:00pm PST!

Photos: AJ Muna Megan Lowe Dancers: Sonsherée Giles_Roel Seeber_Shira Yaziv_Megan Lowe_Musician Josh Icban

MEGAN LOWE DANCES PRESENTS

JUST A SHADOW

THE JOE GOODE ANNEX

401 ALABAMA ST. / SF

MAY 31 - JUNE 9, 2024 | 7:30PM

(Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays)

GUEST: MEGAN LOWE / FOUNDER & ARTISTIC DIRECTOR

FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS:

https://www.meganlowedances.com/justashadow

https://joegoode.org/event/megan-lowe-dances-presents-just-a-shadow/

LEARN MORE ABOUT MEGAN LOWE DANCES:

https://www.meganlowedances.com/

Photos: AJ Muna Megan Lowe Dancers: AJ Gardner_Frances Teves Sedayao_Shira Yaziv_Megan Lowe

Courtesy Quinteto Latino QUINTETO LATINO_Armando Castellano_Leslie Tagorda_Diane Grubbe_Kyle Bruckmann_Jamael Smith

QUINTETO LATINO

GUESTS:

ARMANDO CASTELLANO / FOUNDER & ARTISTIC DIRECTOR (French Horn)

DIANE GRUBBE / ENSEMBLE REPRESENTATIVE (Flute)

LEARN MORE:

https://www.quintetolatino.org/

NEXT PERFORMANCE:

YERBA BUENA GARDENS FESTIVAL

SEPT. 5, 2024 | 12:30PM-1:30PM

https://www.quintetolatino.org/events-1

PAST EVENTS/PERFORMANCES:

https://www.brava.org/all-events/chicanisima

Quiteto Latino_¡Chicanísima!

Courtesy Sheryl Kaskowitz_Pegasus Books A Chance to Harmonize by Sheryl Kaskowitz

A CHANCE TO HARMONIZE by Sheryl Kaskowitz

Pegasus Books

GUEST: SHERYL KASKOWITZ / AUTHOR

PURCHASE THE BOOK HERE:

https://www.sherylkaskowitz.com/a-chance-to-harmonize

Photo: Shira Bezalel A CHANCE TO HARMONIZE_Author Sheryl Kaskowitz

Courtesy Mads Tolling (Yoshi's) Yoshi's_5-26-24_Mads Tolling_Edward Simon

MADS TOLLING & THE MADS MEN FT. EDWARD SIMON (pianist)

YOSHI'S OAKLAND

510 EMBARCADERO WEST

JACK LONDON SQUARE / OAKLAND

MAY 26, 2024 | 6:00PM & 8:00PM

GUEST: MADS TOLLING / ARTIST, VIOLINIST

FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS:

https://yoshis.com/events/buy-tickets/mads-tolling-2/detail