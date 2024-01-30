Underground Jazz Cabaret | Bay Area Cabaret | The Rebirth of Apsara

1/31/24 On the Arts Host David Latulippe talks with Danny Glover, Rhodessa Jones and Idris Ackamoor/Underground Jazz Cabaret; Max von Essen @ Venetian Room; Charya Burt Cambodian Dance Arts & Culture w/ Philippa Kelly. Wednesdays @ 4:00pm PDT

UNDERGROUND JAZZ CABARET

ft. DANNY GLOVER, RHODESSA JONES AND IDRIS ACKAMOOR & THE PYRAMIDS

THE LAB

2948 16TH ST. / SF

FRIDAY, FEB. 2, 2024 8:00PM / INFO. & TICKETS AVAILABLE HERE

SATURDAY, FEB. 3, 2024 8:00PM / INFO. & TICKETS AVAILABLE HERE

GUESTS:

DANNY GLOVER / ACTOR

RHODESSA JONES / ACTRESS

IDRIS ACKAMOOR / SAXOPHONIST & JAZZ INNOVATOR

Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Idris Ackamoor & the Pyramids founding with the recent release of Afro Futuristic Dreams, the performances will feature a full seven-piece band (string quartet & horns) and will be joined by Danny Glover and Rhodessa Jones with spoken word musical tone poems.

Courtesy Bay Area Cabaret Max von Essen & Billy Stritch @ Fairmont Hotel/Venetian Room

BAY AREA CABARET PRESENTS

CALL ME OLD FASHIONED: THE BROADWAY STANDARDS

MAX VON ESSEN (vocals) with BILLY STRITCH (piano extraordinaire)

FAIRMONT HOTEL / VENETIAN ROOM

950 MASON ST. / SF

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 4, 2024 @ 5:00PM

https://bayareacabaret.org/

GUEST: MAX VON ESSEN / VOCALIST & ACTOR

https://www.maxvonessen.com/

Courtesy Bay Area Cabaret (Max von Essen Photo: Marcus Morris) Bay Area Cabaret: Max von Essen_Billy Stritch

Courtesy New Performance Traditions/Paul Dresher Ensemble New Performance Traditions/Paul Dresher Ensemble_Rebirth of Apsara_Charya Burt

NEW PERFORMANCE TRADITIONS /PAUL DRESHER ENSEMBLE PRESENTS

THE REBIRTH OF APSARA

A DANCE/MUSIC/THEATER WORK ROOTED IN CAMBODIAN HISTORY & CULTURE

CREATED BY CHARYA BURT

Philippa Kelly speaks with Creator & Choreographer Charya Burt about the upcoming performances of The Rebirth of Apsara.

www.charyaburt.com

THURSDAY, FEB. 1, 2024 7:30PM

GREEN MUSIC CENTER / WEILL HALL

SONOMA STATE UNIVERSITY

1801 EAST COTATI AVENUE, ROHNERT PARK, CA

FOR MORE INFO. & TO PURCHASE TICKETS HERE

SUNDAY, FEB. 4, 2024 3:00PM

Z SPACE

450 FLORIDA ST. / SF

https://www.zspace.org/apsara

