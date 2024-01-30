Underground Jazz Cabaret | Bay Area Cabaret | The Rebirth of Apsara
1/31/24 On the Arts Host David Latulippe talks with Danny Glover, Rhodessa Jones and Idris Ackamoor/Underground Jazz Cabaret; Max von Essen @ Venetian Room; Charya Burt Cambodian Dance Arts & Culture w/ Philippa Kelly. Wednesdays @ 4:00pm PDT
UNDERGROUND JAZZ CABARET
ft. DANNY GLOVER, RHODESSA JONES AND IDRIS ACKAMOOR & THE PYRAMIDS
THE LAB
2948 16TH ST. / SF
FRIDAY, FEB. 2, 2024 8:00PM / INFO. & TICKETS AVAILABLE HERE
SATURDAY, FEB. 3, 2024 8:00PM / INFO. & TICKETS AVAILABLE HERE
GUESTS:
DANNY GLOVER / ACTOR
RHODESSA JONES / ACTRESS
IDRIS ACKAMOOR / SAXOPHONIST & JAZZ INNOVATOR
Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Idris Ackamoor & the Pyramids founding with the recent release of Afro Futuristic Dreams, the performances will feature a full seven-piece band (string quartet & horns) and will be joined by Danny Glover and Rhodessa Jones with spoken word musical tone poems.
BAY AREA CABARET PRESENTS
CALL ME OLD FASHIONED: THE BROADWAY STANDARDS
MAX VON ESSEN (vocals) with BILLY STRITCH (piano extraordinaire)
FAIRMONT HOTEL / VENETIAN ROOM
950 MASON ST. / SF
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 4, 2024 @ 5:00PM
GUEST: MAX VON ESSEN / VOCALIST & ACTOR
NEW PERFORMANCE TRADITIONS /PAUL DRESHER ENSEMBLE PRESENTS
THE REBIRTH OF APSARA
A DANCE/MUSIC/THEATER WORK ROOTED IN CAMBODIAN HISTORY & CULTURE
CREATED BY CHARYA BURT
Philippa Kelly speaks with Creator & Choreographer Charya Burt about the upcoming performances of The Rebirth of Apsara.
THURSDAY, FEB. 1, 2024 7:30PM
GREEN MUSIC CENTER / WEILL HALL
SONOMA STATE UNIVERSITY
1801 EAST COTATI AVENUE, ROHNERT PARK, CA
SUNDAY, FEB. 4, 2024 3:00PM
Z SPACE
450 FLORIDA ST. / SF
LEARN MORE:
THE REBIRTH OF APSARA
NEW PERFORMANCE TRADITIONS
PAUL DRESHER ENSEMBLE
DANCE COLLABORATIONS