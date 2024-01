Young People's Symphony Orchestra | Robert Greenberg | San Francisco Contemporary Music Players

1/24/24 On the Arts host David Latulippe talks with the Young People's Symphony Orchestra Artistic Director/Conductor David Ramadanoff and Soprano Vuyiswa Sigadi about the upcoming Winter Concert; SF Contemporary Music Players Artistic Director Eric Dudley and Guitarist David Tanenbaum about the upcoming concert "RE:visitations" (featuring music of Frank Zappa); David also speaks with Composer/Pianist Robert Greenberg about the upcoming SF Performances Saturday Mornings series with the Alexander String Quartet. Wednesdays @ 4:00pm PDT.

YOUNG PEOPLE'S SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA (YPSO)

with BERKELEY COMMUNITY CHORUS & ORCHESTRA (BCCO)

WINTER CONCERT

WALNUT CREEK PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH

1801 LACASSIE AVE. / WALNUT CREEK

SATURDAY, JANUARY 27, 2024 7:30PM

GUESTS:

DAVID RAMADANOFF / YPSO MUSIC DIRECTOR & CONDUCTOR

VUYISWA SIGADI / SOPRANO

PROGRAM:

Bunch Supermaximum

Saint Saens Violin Concerto in B Minor, Op. 61, Mvt 1 (Soloist Henry Stroud)

Poulenc Gloria (with BCCO, soloist Vuyiswa Sigadi)

SAN FRANCISCO CONTEMPORARY MUSIC PLAYERS (SFCMP)

RE:visitations

featuring music by Frank Zappa

CAROLINE H. HUME CONCERT HALL - SAN FRANCISCO CONSERVATORY OF MUSIC

50 OAK ST. / SF

SATURDAY, JANUARY 27, 2024 8:00PM

7:00PM How Music is Made - Eric Dudley in conversation with SFCMP musicians

GUESTS:

ERIC DUDLEY / ARTISTIC DIRECTOR

DAVID TANENBAUM / CLASSICAL GUITARIST

PROGRAM:

Missy Mazzoli - Tooth and Nail (2010) for solo viola & electronics

Joi Marchetti - Sestina for contrabass & electronics (2023) - world premiere*

Ian Rictor - Cloudburst for trumpet & electronics (2023) - world premiere*

Louis Andriessen – Life (2009) with film by Marijke van Warmerdam

INTERMISSION

Steve Mackey – San Francisco (1997) for electric guitar and cello

Pierre Boulez – Dérive 1 (1984)

Frank Zappa – The Perfect Stranger (1984)

*Students from San Francisco Conservatory of Music's Technology & Applied Composition Department

SAN FRANCISCO PERFORMANCES (SFP)

SATURDAY MORNINGS SERIES

with ROBERT GREENBERG,

ALEXANDER STRING QUARTET:

Zakarias Grafilo, violin

David Samuel, viola

Yuna Lee, violin

Sandy Wilson, cello

(PROGRAM DATES AND FEATURED PROGRAMS BELOW)

GUEST: ROBERT GREENBERG / SFP MUSIC HISTORIAN-IN-RESIDENCE

SATURDAY, JANUARY 27, 2024 10:00AM

Music as a Mirror of Our World:The String Quartet from 1905 to 1946

Program 3: Czechoslovakia

JANÁČEK: String Quartet No. 1, ”Kreutzer Sonata”

HAAS: String Quartet No. 2, Op. 7, “From the Monkey Mountains” (1925)

Program Notes:

SATURDAY, MARCH 2, 2024 10:00AM

Music as a Mirror of Our World:The String Quartet from 1905 to 1946

Program 4: United States

PISTON: String Quartet No. 1 (1933)

BARBER: String Quartet in B Minor, Op. 11 (1936)

SATURDAY, MARCH 23, 2024 10:00AM

Music as a Mirror of Our World:The String Quartet from 1905 to 1946

Program 5: Austria

ZEMLINSKY: String Quartet No. 4, Op. 25 (1936)

KORNGOLD: String Quartet No. 3 in D Major, Op. 34 (1945)

SATURDAY, APRIL 27, 2024 10:00AM

Music as a Mirror of Our World:The String Quartet from 1905 to 1946

Program 6: United Kingdom

BRITTEN: String Quartet No. 2 in C Major, Op. 36 (1945)

WALTON: String Quartet No. 2 in A Minor (1946)

