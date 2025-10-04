© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Fog City Blues
Fog City Blues

Rick Estrin Revisited

By Devon Strolovitch
Published October 4, 2025 at 3:21 PM PDT

The songwriter, blues harp master, and San Francisco native turns 76 on Sunday.

For the occasion we listen back to a 2010 interview recorded shortly after Rick took The Nightcats, the band he co-founded in the late 1970s with guitarist (Little) Charlie Baty, under his own name following Charlie's retirement from touring. Rick talks about his early days playing at nightclubs in the Fillmore and Hunters Point, and spins tracks by friends and influences like Lowell Fulson, Rodger Collins, and Fillmore Slim. Sunday, October 5 at 4 pm.

Tags
Fog City Blues Local Music
Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the weekly digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
See stories by Devon Strolovitch