Rick Estrin Revisited

For the occasion we listen back to a 2010 interview recorded shortly after Rick took The Nightcats, the band he co-founded in the late 1970s with guitarist (Little) Charlie Baty, under his own name following Charlie's retirement from touring. Rick talks about his early days playing at nightclubs in the Fillmore and Hunters Point, and spins tracks by friends and influences like Lowell Fulson, Rodger Collins, and Fillmore Slim. Sunday, October 5 at 4 pm.