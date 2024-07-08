Sacramental Time with Paul Salopek

In this episode of the Emergence Magazine Listening Hour, we’re joined by National Geographic Explorer and Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist Paul Salopek, who is a decade into a remarkable journey retracing on foot the migration pathway taken by the first humans out of Africa tens of thousands of years ago. He shares how his personal relationship to time has deepened into the multi-dimensional while moving through the world at a walking pace—three miles per hour. And as he oscillates between encountering the fury of modern time and slower geologic forms of time within the myriad of landscapes he walks through, he attunes to what he terms “sacramental time,” in which the boundaries between the physical and the metaphysical blur into an expansive experience of timelessness.

“When I'm in rural landscapes or when I'm in wilderness, my heartbeat becomes, or my feet become metronomes that tick off not just distance, but also the passage of time and time, in quotes, slows down to what I would call a human scale.” — Paul Salopek

This episode is part of the Emergence Magazine Listening Hour—a special limited series exploring the timeless connections between ecology, culture, and spirituality.