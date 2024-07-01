Reseeding the Food System with Rowen White

What potential do seeds embody? As the foundation of our foodways, and as vessels of story and resilience, seeds carry lineages of relationship. Can something as simple and everyday as our food system be a rich avenue for remembering our way back into relationship with the land?

In this episode of the Emergence Magazine Listening Hour, we are joined by Indigenous food and seed sovereignty advocate Rowen White, who speaks to us about the significance of seeds in restoring our connection with both land and identity. With a profound understanding of seeds as both her direct ancestors and greatest teachers, she invites us to remember the histories and relationships carried by the foods that nourish us. In our conversation, Rowen speaks to the links between cultural revitalization and restored traditional foodways, and how seeds offer a “trellis of hope” for stepping into a deeper sense of love and relationality with the Earth.

This episode is part of the Emergence Magazine Listening Hour—a special limited series exploring the timeless connections between ecology, culture, and spirituality.