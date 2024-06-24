Widening Circles with Joanna Macy

The Emergence Magazine Listening Hour—a special limited series by award-winning magazine and creative production studio Emergence Magazine—explores the timeless connections between ecology, culture, and spirituality through interviews, narrated essays, poems, and immersive audio experiences featuring the world’s leading ecological thinkers, writers, and artists. In this special double bill episode, we’re sharing a very unique conversation with author, eco-philosopher, and Buddhist scholar Joanna Macy, as well as her reading of poet Rainer Maria Rilke’s “The Book of Hours.”

Joanna’s life and work have been cultivated by a resounding ecological awareness and a recognition of the possibilities of transformation that exist at the core of the destruction unfolding around us. She shares her enduring recognition of the need to live with an ethic of care for the Earth, reflecting on her first experiences of heart connection with the living world on her grandfather’s farm, her antinuclear activism in the late ’60s, and her ongoing work with deep ecology.

