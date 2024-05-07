© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Emergence Magazine Listening Hour
Emergence Magazine Listening Hour

Finding the Mother Tree with Suzanne Simard

By Emmanuel Vaughan-Lee
Published May 7, 2024 at 10:27 AM PDT

This week, we feature a conversation with renowned ecologist Dr. Suzanne Simard, who invites us into the mysterious world of forests.

Exploring the intricate ways trees are connected in community, Dr Simard’s groundbreaking work on forest ecology offers a window into how trees communicate with each other through underground fungal networks—a theory she termed the “wood-wide web” in 1997. Rejecting the idea that trees are merely individuals competing for resources, Susan’s work awoke the possibility that a forest could be familial, sentient, and deeply alive.

She shares her latest studies into Mother trees and how they protect the trees around them, and asks us to consider how a kinship with the living world—like the one between trees and their ecosystem––can help heal our separation from Earth.

Tags
Emergence Magazine Listening Hour Science & TechnologyClimate
Emmanuel Vaughan-Lee
Emmanuel Vaughan-Lee is an Emmy and Peabody award-nominated filmmaker, composer and a Naqshbandi Sufi teacher. He is the founder, podcast host and executive editor of Emergence Magazine, a Webby winning and National Magazine Award nominated publication exploring the threads connecting ecology, culture and spirituality.
See stories by Emmanuel Vaughan-Lee