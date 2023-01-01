Director's Report
Once every quarter
Hear the latest directly from our Executive Director once every quarter. It's also your chance to ask questions.
KALW's Interim Executive Director shares information about the station's programming changes.
On Thursday, June 16, 2022, Interim Executive Director Ben Trefny continued an old KALW tradition: the Manager's Report (renamed the Director's Report). He chatted with Editorial Operations Manager Shereen Adel and talked extensively about how programming decisions are made. He also answered questions live on-air.
On Thursday, March 24, 2022, Interim Executive Director Ben Trefny continued an old KALW tradition: the Manager's Report (renamed the Director's Report). He talked extensively about his first few months in the role, his vision for the station and what listeners can expect. He also answered questions live on-air.