Directors Report.png
Director's Report
Once every quarter
Hosted by Ben Trefny

Hear the latest directly from our Executive Director once every quarter. It's also your chance to ask questions.

  • Director's Report Post
    November 2022: Director's Report with Ben Trefny
    KALW's Interim Executive Director shares information about the station's programming changes.
  • Ben ROLLOUT Twitter wlogo v2-3.png
    June 2022: Director's Report with Ben Trefny
    On Thursday, June 16, 2022, Interim Executive Director Ben Trefny continued an old KALW tradition: the Manager's Report (renamed the Director's Report). He chatted with Editorial Operations Manager Shereen Adel and talked extensively about how programming decisions are made. He also answered questions live on-air.
  • Directors Report.png
    March 2022: Director's Report with Ben Trefny
    On Thursday, March 24, 2022, Interim Executive Director Ben Trefny continued an old KALW tradition: the Manager's Report (renamed the Director's Report). He talked extensively about his first few months in the role, his vision for the station and what listeners can expect. He also answered questions live on-air.