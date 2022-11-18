November Director's Report with Ben Trefny

On Thursday, November 17, Interim Executive Director Ben Trefny shared the latest updates on the state of the station. The Director's Report included:

KALW's DEI efforts, involvement in Public Media For All, and official statement of commitment to racial equity

Recap of KALW's outreach and engagement efforts around the 2022 midterm elections



Update on awards haul from the San Francisco Press Club and the Society of Professional Journalists of Northern California

Conversation with Digital Content Manager Tshego Letsoalo

Discussion of KALW's programming updates scheduled to begin on January 2, 2023.



Thank you to everyone who sent in questions, and if you missed it, you can listen to the full report above.