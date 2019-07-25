© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents

Jazz meets spirituality at the St. John Coltrane Church

Published February 27, 2023 at 4:36 PM PST
Coltrane Church in San Francisco
Freimut Bahlo / Wikimedia Commons
Coltrane Church in San Francisco
Freimut Bahlo / Wikimedia Commons
Coltrane Church in San Francisco, Sunday service
Freimut Bahlo / Wikimedia Commons

In this week's Audiograph we head to San Francisco's Fillmore district, once known as the 'Harlem of the West,' jammed with clubs overflowing with song. While the district has changed over the decades, reverance for one musician in particular has not — a tenor saxophonist who has been canonized and praised for half-a-century. The St. John Coltrane Church celebrated it's 50th anniversary this month. 

Click the audio player above to listen to the full story.

This story originally aired in May of 2013. Since then, the church has moved to a new location.

Audiograph is a radio project mapping the Bay Area’s sonic signature, telling the story of where you live and the people who live there with you. 

