'Survivor' by poet Dave Seter

We hear the poem "Survivor" by Dave Seter.

Survivor

High above the ore mines of Palmerton,

I never expected it, hiking.

But when the air sang in my ear,

I knew the bullet came close.

I hugged the forest floor and shouted

until the rifles stopped popping.

Far down canyon a ricochet of sound

clattered among zinc-rich rock.

One last stray shot out of season,

and a chickadee flushed from rhododendron.

My nose rested on decayed leaves

in the attitude of the routinely hunted—

deer that dodge and freeze—plentiful

among mountain laurel and hemlock.

Who was I to complain? Adrenaline

makes the heart pump faster,

dusts off the complacency of hiking

unguarded into October.

