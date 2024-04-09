KALW Town Hall: Prop F in SF

This episode: a conversation in partnership with the San Francisco Public Press about Proposition F, which creates a new drug screening requirement for public assistance recipients. Voters passed the measure in March.

Panel includes: San Francisco Chronicle columnist Nuala Bishari and San Francisco Drug Users Alliance Executive Director Shannon Knox. Moderated by San Francisco Public Press Executive Director Lila LaHood.

You’ve probably heard about our downtown events space and the dozens of live, in-person programs we’ve held there over the past few months. We want to highlight some of the great discussions that happen there, so we’re showcasing four of them on BAY MADE this week.

