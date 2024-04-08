KALW Town Hall: Prop E in SF

This episode: a conversation in partnership with the San Francisco Public Press about Proposition E, which changed the requirements surrounding police department administrative tasks, use-of-force reporting, and increasing use of drone and camera technology. Voters passed the measure in March.

Panel includes: San Francisco Police Commission Vice President Max Carter-Oberstone, and Mission Local reporter Eleni Balakrishnan.

Moderated by San Francisco Public Press Executive Director Lila LaHood.

You’ve probably heard about our downtown events space and the dozens of live, in-person programs we’ve held there over the past few months. We want to highlight some of the great discussions that happen there, so we’re showcasing four of them on BAY MADE this week.

