THE NOCTURNISTS: Silent in Post-Roe America

In honor of Women's History Month, we are sharing episodes all this week from The Nocturnists' series "Post Roe America," hosted by Dr. Ali Block, who practices family medicine and is an abortion provider.

In the third of four episodes, we explore the “culture of silence” that shrouds much of the abortion world and clinicians who speak up.

The Nocturnists, a Bay Area-based medical storytelling podcast, features personal stories from frontline clinicians, conversations with healthcare experts, and special documentary series like Post-Roe America.