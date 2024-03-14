CALIFORNIA SUN: The Lost Souls of San Francisco

BAY MADE is proud to share four recent episodes this week from Jeff Schechtman and our friends at CALIFORNIA SUN.

This episode: Matthias Gafni, an investigative reporter for the San Francisco Chronicle, delves into the darkest corners of the streets of San Francisco. For a recent project, he attempted to attribute names, faces, and families to 24 overdose deaths during a particularly harrowing week in 2023. They were not mere statistics but individuals with stories: a recent immigrant dreaming of a new life; a star student and athlete; a mechanic striving to escape his past, among others. Each narrative sheds light on the complex interplay of drug use, mental illness, and profound, systemic issues fueling the city’s drug crisis.