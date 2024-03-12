CALIFORNIA SUN: 50 years after Patty Hearst kidnapping

BAY MADE is proud to share four recent episodes this week from Jeff Schechtman and our friends at CALIFORNIA SUN.

This episode: February 4, 2014 marked the 50th anniversary of Patty Hearst’s kidnapping, a saga that remains a captivating and perplexing chapter of California history. For those who lived through it, this event was more than a headline; it epitomized an era. Yet, regardless of how vividly we recall the saga, the full truth has remained elusive. Roger Rapoport helps bridge the gaps in our understanding in our conversation and in his new book, “Searching for Patty Hearst: A True Crime Novel.”