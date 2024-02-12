MUNI DIARIES: Public transit in San Francisco

In the first of four MUNI DIARIES episodes airing this week, we hear the origin story of Muni (and public transit in general), plus a committed bus rider compares Muni to her public transit experiences in more than 30 countries.

Since 2008, Muni Diaries has encouraged Bay Area riders to share their transit stories. Over the last 15 years, thousands of people have contributed to this collective love letter to this place we call home. Muni diaries started live storytelling events in 2009. And that eventually became the Muni Diaries podcast. This week we are sharing some of the producers' favorites.