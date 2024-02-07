MAKING CONTACT: The future of Tulsa's Greenwood neighborhood
In the third of a three-part series on the destruction of Black Wall Street, MAKING CONTACT focuses on the an Oklahoma state house bill that limits how people can talk about the Massacre.
This week on Bay Made, we are sharing a series of stories from Making Contact in honor of Black History Month.
Making Contact is an Oakland-produced radio show and podcast that covers the most urgent issues of our time — and the people on the ground building a more just world.