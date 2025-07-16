Have amazing, healthy smoothies and smoothie cocktails made fresh for your next event!

From huge events for 50,000 guests to 50 drinks for an office morale event.

Pulp Pours brings 30 years of experience making healthy smoothies and fresh juices. We wheel our smoothie carts into any space and turn it into a fresh and tasty smoothie party.

And we can custom label our fresh juices and smoothies in grab and go bottles or pour them into custom printed cups for any corporate or private event.

We also offer an acai bowl self-service bar with fresh toppings!

All cups, lids, and straws are certified compostable!

Your guests will be in awe, and you'll be the hero...