What Do You Want To Know About CA Propositions 19 & 21?

On this edition of Your Call’s special election series, we're discussing California's Proposition 21. According to Ballotpedia, the Local Rent Control Initiative will allow local governments to enact rent control on housing that was first occupied over 15 years ago.

We are also talking about Proposition 19. The Property Tax Transfers, Exemptions, and Revenue for Wildfire Agencies and Counties Amendment would make changes to property tax rules in California. According to CalMatters, the initiative will give Californians 55 or older a big property tax break when they buy a new home. To fund that new tax break, it would curtail a separate tax break Californians may receive on homes they inherit from their parents and grandparents.

Guests:

Robin Urevich, staff reporter for Capital & Main

Matt Levin, data and housing reporter for CalMatters

Web Resources:

Capital & Main: Revolt of the Landlords: How Big Real Estate Crushed a Rent Control Law

CalMatters: Proposition 19: Portable property tax break

CalMatters: Black Californians’ housing crisis, by the numbers

The Los Angeles Times: How California’s Prop. 21 is different from the rent control initiative two years ago