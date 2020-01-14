Silicon Valley Mobile Home Park / Retired Warrior Tom Meschery

Another Silicon Valley mobile home park is in danger of closing and lawmakers have stepped in to help preserve it. Then, we hear from a retired Golden State Warrior who was on the team when they originally moved to San Francisco 58 years ago.
- As Another Bay Area Mobile Home Park Gets Eviction Warning, Lawmakers Rush To Help
- Original San Francisco Warrior Tom Meschery Reflects On The Team’s Return To The City
Tune into KALW 91.7 FM Monday-Thursday at 5 p.m. or listen on-demand wherever you get your podcasts.