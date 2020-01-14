 Silicon Valley Mobile Home Park / Retired Warrior Tom Meschery | KALW

Silicon Valley Mobile Home Park / Retired Warrior Tom Meschery

Another Silicon Valley mobile home park is in danger of closing and lawmakers have stepped in to help preserve it. Then, we hear from a retired Golden State Warrior who was on the team when they originally moved to San Francisco 58 years ago.

As Another Bay Area Mobile Home Park Gets Eviction Warning, Lawmakers Rush To Help

Residents at the Westwinds Mobile Home Park in San Jose started this decade off with an unsettling surprise.

Ep. 15 - Original San Francisco Warrior Tom Meschery On The Team’s Return To The City

By Bo Walsh 34 seconds ago

Tom Meschery was the first player in Golden State Warriors franchise history to have his jersey number retired. He grew up in San Francisco and played for the Warriors when the team moved to the City from Philadelphia in 1962. But it was off the court that Meschery had a second career as an accomplished poet and writer.