As Another Bay Area Mobile Home Park Gets Eviction Warning, Lawmakers Rush To Help

Residents at the Westwinds Mobile Home Park in San Jose started this decade off with an unsettling surprise.

Just after New Years, mobile home park management taped letters to over 700 homes, saying leases were going to expire in two years, and that there was a possibility that everyone would get evicted. Within weeks, all levels of government rushed to find solutions that would help not only this community, but other mobile home communities across the state and country.

"When you got this letter, you thought, 'Hey' what are we gonna do? What are we going to do!'" - Jim Canova, Westwinds Mobile Home Park resident.

Click the play button above to listen to the full story.