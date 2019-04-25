Sights & Sounds: Cherilyn Parsons

Sights & Sounds is your weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene. Cherilyn Parsons is the founder and executive director of the Bay Area Book Festival and told KALW’s Jeneé Darden about three fantastic arts events happening around the Bay this weekend.

This Saturday is Independent Bookstore Day and Green Apple Books will be hosting events throughout the day. There will be readings, live music, as well as food and drinks. This will all be happening at Green Apple’s 9th Avenue location in San Francisco beginning at 10 am.

“Green Apple was the place that founded Indecent Book Store Day. It was staffed there and they created the idea.”

The highly acclaimed new play The Jungle is the story about a refugee camp in Calais, France that was a community and home to people from all over the world. The show is selling out everywhere and will be showing at the Curran Theatre in San Francisco thru the end of May.



“The whole thing is really built from the actual experience.”

The Full Moon Gathering is an evening celebration of Asian heritage and culture through art. There will be live music, visual art, dance performances, and a cooking class. It’s happening this Saturday at the Bindery in San Francisco.

“It looks at the ability to convey stories and history from one generation to the next.”

The Bay Area Book Festival will be happening May 4-5 in downtown Berkeley.