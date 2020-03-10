Sharks, NHL Determining Plans For Home Games After Crowd Ban

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The Sharks and the NHL are still determining how to proceed with three scheduled games in San Jose, California, this month.

Santa Clara Countyy health officials have banned gatherings of more than 1,000 people in response to the spread of the coronavirus.

The Sharks and the league say they will abide by the guidelines. The Sharks have games scheduled for March 19, 21 and 29 at the SAP Center in San Jose.

The could move those games to a neutral site, postpone them or play without fans in the arena.