Related Program: Sandip Roy's Dispatches from Kolkata
Sandip Roy #319: Winter Sounds
By Lauren Schiller • 7 minutes ago

Christmas lights in Kolkata... long after Christmas
Photo courtesy of Sandip Roy

A goat in a sweater
Photo courtesy of Sandip Roy

Sandip Roy's Dispatch 319 - Winter Sounds
Sandip explores the very unique sounds that make up a Kolkata winter.

Tags: kolkata India winter sound audio postcard