 San Francisco Proposition B: Renaming The Department of Aging and Adult Services | KALW

San Francisco Proposition B: Renaming The Department of Aging and Adult Services

By Julia Llinas Goodman 1 minute ago
  • Flickr Creative Commons / King County, WA

San Francisco's Proposition B would change the name of the Department of Aging and Adult Services to the Department of Disability and Aging Services.

The agency's current name might imply it only serves seniors. But the department coordinates resources for veterans and people with disabilities, too.

Proposition B would also add qualifications for the seven people who oversee the department. Right now, they can be anyone—as long as they're registered San Francisco voters. Proposition B would require one member to be a person with a disability, another to be a veteran, and a third to be at least 60 years old.

Last year, the Department of Aging and Adult Services found that about a quarter of San Francisco seniors use its services, but only about 10 percent of residents with disabilities do. The agency says Proposition B would help, by changing its name to include both seniors and people of all ages with disabilities.

It might seem like a pretty small change to need a whole ballot measure. But the City Attorney's Office says that's the only way to legally change the department's name.

Supporters of Proposition B include the entire Board of Supervisors, Mayor London Breed, and a number of community groups, like the San Francisco Human Services Network.

No one has publicly opposed the measure.

The San Francisco Controller's Office has said that the changes would have minimal impact on the city's budget.

So, if you want the Department of Aging and Adult Services to include the word "Disability" in its name, and to require that three of its supervisors reflect the communities they serve, vote YES on Prop B. If you don’t want to make those changes, vote NO.

Tags: 
election briefs
2019 San Francisco elections
elections
disability
aging

Related Content

San Francisco non-profit collects senior oral histories to combat loneliness

By Nov 5, 2018
Mary Franklin Harvin / KALW News

According to a study released this spring by San Francisco’s Department of Aging and Adult Services, almost 30% of San Francisco residents will be age 60 or older by 2030. And almost 30% of seniors are living alone.

StoryCorps: The fight for disability rights

By Allison Lee Jul 14, 2015

 


Protest has long been a part of Bay Area culture, from the recent Black Lives Matter marches to the AIDS activists of the '90s, to the anti-war demonstrators of the '60s and '70s.

 

 

Displaced from the Mission: A senior and disabled, but not protected

By Leila Day Nov 19, 2015
Rose Arrieta/Causa Justa

 

Two months ago, 63-year-old Outer Mission Resident Denise Alvarado received an eviction notice. The reason: her building was sold and the new owners say they want to move in.