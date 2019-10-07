San Francisco DA Candidates / Brick Circles At SF Intersections / Teaching Guitar In Prison

First up, we meet a candidate for San Francisco District Attorney who’s pushing to turn juvenile hall into a treatment center. Then, we get to the bottom of a mystery found at San Francisco intersections. Plus, our latest story from Solano State Prison.
Segments:
- DA Candidate Leif Dautch Wants To Take On San Francisco Mental Health Crisis
- What's Beneath Those Brick Circles In San Francisco Intersections?
- Teaching Guitar To Get Through A Life Sentence
