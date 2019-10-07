 San Francisco DA Candidates / Brick Circles At SF Intersections / Teaching Guitar In Prison | KALW

San Francisco DA Candidates / Brick Circles At SF Intersections / Teaching Guitar In Prison

By News Producer 31 seconds ago

First up, we meet a candidate for San Francisco District Attorney who’s pushing to turn juvenile hall into a treatment center. Then, we get to the bottom of a mystery found at San Francisco intersections. Plus, our latest story from Solano State Prison.

Segments:

Tune into KALW 91.7 FM Monday-Thursday at 5 p.m. or listen on-demand wherever you get your podcasts.

Tags: 
Crosscurrents Podcast

Related Content

DA Candidate Leif Dautch Wants To Take On San Francisco Mental Health Crisis

By 53 minutes ago
Holly J. McDede / KALW

Early voters in the San Francisco headed to the polls today. They’ll have the chance to choose the city’s next district attorney. 

What's Beneath Those Brick Circles In San Francisco Intersections?

By Audrey Dilling 3 minutes ago
Courtesy of Scott Kildall/ Waterworks


Our stories are made to be heard. If you can, please listen.

Chava Kronenberg is on a manhole hunt.

“Oh! Wow! There it is! We have a winner!” she exclaims near the intersection of Geary Boulevard and 5th Avenue in San Francisco.

Teaching Guitar To Get Through A Life Sentence

By Bryan Mazza 3 minutes ago
Uncuffed

 


From the series Uncuffed:

 

Kenny Gage is a music teacher I’ve known on these prison yards since the ‘90s. White-haired and unassuming, he gives his knowledge and experience of music freely. Kind of hard to believe he’ll die in prison because of a life-without-parole sentence.