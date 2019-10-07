Teaching Guitar To Get Through A Life Sentence

From the series Uncuffed:
Kenny Gage is a music teacher I’ve known on these prison yards since the ‘90s. White-haired and unassuming, he gives his knowledge and experience of music freely. Kind of hard to believe he’ll die in prison because of a life-without-parole sentence.
Subscribe to Uncuffed in podcast players: uncuffedpodcast.org
KALW’s radio training program in California prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, with funding from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The producers fact-check content to the best of their ability. All content is approved by a prison information officer.
Email KALW's Uncuffed editors.
Write to the Uncuffed producers at Solano State Prison:
Uncuffed
Level 3 Education / Media Lab
P. O. Box 4000
Vacaville, CA 95696-4000