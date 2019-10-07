Teaching Guitar To Get Through A Life Sentence

From the series Uncuffed:

Kenny Gage is a music teacher I’ve known on these prison yards since the ‘90s. White-haired and unassuming, he gives his knowledge and experience of music freely. Kind of hard to believe he’ll die in prison because of a life-without-parole sentence.

"I didn't want to end up being one of these typically bitter persons in prison, you know, who's mad at the world."

KALW’s radio training program in California prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, with funding from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The producers fact-check content to the best of their ability. All content is approved by a prison information officer.

