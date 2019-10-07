DA Candidate Leif Dautch Wants To Take On San Francisco Mental Health Crisis

Early voters in the San Francisco headed to the polls today. They’ll have the chance to choose the city’s next district attorney.

One of the candidates is Deputy State Attorney General and former president of the San Francisco juvenile probation commission Leif Dautch.

"The real crisis we have is not of juvenile crime. It's the mental health crisis on our streets. I see that every single day working in the Tenderloin at the attorney general's office. We don't have nearly enough beds. We don't have nearly enough staffing."

If elected, Dautch plans to launch an Environmental Justice Unit in the prosecutor’s office, and set up an online system for victims of sexual assault to track whether rape kits have been tested. He also wants to address the city’s mental health crisis by turning San Francisco’s juvenile hall into a mental health justice center.

