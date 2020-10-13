Reaching Communities With Low Voter Turnout

As Election Day approaches, we're focusing on communities with historically low voter turnout in five Bay Area counties. These 5 areas include West Oakland in Alameda County, Richmond’s Iron Triangle in Contra Costa County, Bayview-Hunter’s Point in San Francisco, East Palo Alto in San Mateo County, and Fairfield in Solano County.

What we’re doing is a team effort, and we’d love for you to get involved — whether you’d like to hand out voter materials in the low voter turnout precincts we discussed, or if you’ve got elections questions our reporters can answer. We’ve got three easy ways for you to connect. You can call us at 415-684-8120, email us at community@kalw.org, or ask us a question here.

