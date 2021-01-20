 A New Day, New Actions & The Possibilities Ahead | KALW
A New Day, New Actions & The Possibilities Ahead

By Rose Aguilar & Lea Ceasrine 4 hours ago
    President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

On this edition of Your Call, we're marking a new day in the US and discussing the possibilities ahead. A few hours after Joe Biden and Kamala Harris became the 46th President and Vice President, they signed 17 executive actions and presented a plan for their next 100 days.

Biden has reversed some of Donald Trump’s most devastating policies by rejoining the Paris Agreement and the World Health Organization, undoing the Muslim ban, ending construction of the wall, and canceling the permit for the Keystone XL pipeline. The Biden administration also plans to grant a pathway to citizenship for 11 million undocumented immigrants, expand refugee admissions, reverse the Global Gag Rule, and more.

Guests:

Dina Gilio-Whitaker, member of the Colville Confederated Tribes, lecturer of American Indian Studies at Cal State San Marcos and author of  As Long as Grass Grows: The Indigenous Fight for Environmental Justice from Colonization to Standing Rock

Daniela Gerson, assistant professor of journalism at Cal State Northridge, co-founder and editor of Migratory Notes, a guide to immigration news

Moustafa Bayoumi, professor at Brooklyn College, and author of This Muslim American Life: Dispatches from the War on Terror

Web Resources: 

AP, Zeke Miller: On Day One, Biden to undo Trump policies on climate, virus 

NPR: 400 Lights, For 400,000 Dead, To Illuminate Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool 

Axios, Rebecca Falconer: Biden outlines plan to reverse Trump policies on first day of presidency 

The Washington Post, Seung Min Kim: Biden to propose overhaul of immigration laws on first day in office 

The Guardian, Oliver Milman: A youth group helped Biden win. Now they want him to fix climate crisis

The Nation, Moustafa Bayoumi: No, We Do Not Need New Anti-Terrorism Laws to Combat Right-Wing Extremists

