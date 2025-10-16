© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Alameda County allocates millions for immigrant communities

KALW | By Viviana Vivas
Published October 16, 2025 at 2:53 PM PDT
Mx. Granger
/
Wikimedia Commons
The Alameda County Administration building.

The additional funding will double the amount of money Alameda County has allocated for its immigrant and refugee communities.

Funding recipients include the Alameda County Immigration Legal Education Partnership (ACILEP), California Coalition for Immigrant Justice, and Trabajadores Unidos (Workers United).

The funding will boost legal defense services, bolster community education efforts, and extend the county’s rapid response hotline to seven days a week.

Supervisors Nikki Fortunato Bas and Elisa Marquez strongly supported the decision.

“And today, under the current administration, there's been a 530 percent increase where 698 calls was the peak,” said Bas, at the October 14th supervisor meeting.

Right now, Alameda County doesn’t have a permanent Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs. But officials say this could change that.

The board will review a coordination plan with agencies and community partners on Oct. 21 and again on Oct. 28.
Viviana Vivas
Audio Academy Fellow 25-26
