Intensifying Recall Efforts Against Governor Newsom Could Mean November Vote

With efforts to recall Governor Gavin Newsom gaining traction in recent weeks, Californians may be participating in another statewide election this year. Recent legislative action could mean all voters will receive mail in ballots once again.

State lawmakers passed a bill, Tuesday, that would require all active registered voters to receive a mail-in ballot ahead of the election. It now goes to the Governor’s desk.

It's one of many things Newsom’s thinking about, including the campaign to recall him. That effort has been around since before the pandemic hit California last year, and was originally based on frustrations with his handling of homelessness and the state’s housing crisis. California requires just under one-and-a-half million valid signatures by March 17th in order to put the recall on the ballot. Supporters say they have the signatures — but they still need to be officially counted and validated.

If enough are confirmed, there would be a new election in November. So far, two Republicans have stepped up to challenge Newsom if the election moves forward.

Californians in two districts will already be voting in special elections. They’ll fill vacancies left when Governor Newsom appointed State Senator Shirley Webber to be Secretary of State, and Holly Mitchell left her state senate seat and was elected to the L.A. County Board of Supervisors. It all leaves counties that are already dealing with tight budgets wondering how they’ll pay for yet another election this year.