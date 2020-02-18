Following Gain, California To Reopen Health Coverage Signups

State officials in California say more than 1.5 million people have purchased health insurance through a taxpayer funded marketplace. That's a 1.6% increase over last year's enrollment.

It's the first increase after three years of decline. The increase comes after state lawmakers passed a law requiring people without health insurance to pay a tax. State officials also announced a special enrollment period will begin Wednesday and run through April 30. To be eligible, people must check a box on a form that says they did not know about the new tax for not having health insurance.