Following Gain, California To Reopen Health Coverage Signups

By AP 20 minutes ago

In this March 31, 2014 file photo Keith Saunders, left, a certified Cover California insurance agent, explains a health insurance plan to Mark Tammes at a registration site in Sacramento, Calif. More than 1.5 million people in California have purchased health insurance through the taxpayer funded marketplace, Covered California, state officials announced, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. It is the first increase in enrollment after three years of decline.
Credit Rich Pedroncelli / AP Photo

State officials in California say more than 1.5 million people have purchased health insurance through a taxpayer funded marketplace. That's a 1.6% increase over last year's enrollment. 

It's the first increase after three years of decline. The increase comes after state lawmakers passed a law requiring people without health insurance to pay a tax. State officials also announced a special enrollment period will begin Wednesday and run through April 30. To be eligible, people must check a box on a form that says they did not know about the new tax for not having health insurance. 